Karnataka Withholds Forest Land Amid KIOCL's Past Violations

In a significant move, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a halt to the transfer of 401 hectares of forest land in Ballari's Sandur taluk to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) for mining purposes. The minister cited previous violations by KIOCL and unpaid fines as key reasons for the decision.

Khandre emphasized that the land in question belongs to the state government, reiterating that mining without proper compliance and authorization is prohibited. This stance is supported by the Forest department's earlier objections to KIOCL's mining application, citing severe environmental damage concerns.

Even though the project had received initial approvals and funding commitments, KIOCL has yet to meet all stipulations, including significant financial penalties from prior projects. This move comes amid widespread public concern over the potential ecological impact, including the felling of 99,000 trees in the Devadari forest area.

