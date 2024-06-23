Left Menu

Karnataka Withholds Forest Land Amid KIOCL's Past Violations

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has halted the transfer of 401 hectares of forest land in Ballari to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) for mining. The decision follows past violations by KIOCL and concerns over environmental impact.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:18 IST
Karnataka Withholds Forest Land Amid KIOCL's Past Violations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a halt to the transfer of 401 hectares of forest land in Ballari's Sandur taluk to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) for mining purposes. The minister cited previous violations by KIOCL and unpaid fines as key reasons for the decision.

Khandre emphasized that the land in question belongs to the state government, reiterating that mining without proper compliance and authorization is prohibited. This stance is supported by the Forest department's earlier objections to KIOCL's mining application, citing severe environmental damage concerns.

Even though the project had received initial approvals and funding commitments, KIOCL has yet to meet all stipulations, including significant financial penalties from prior projects. This move comes amid widespread public concern over the potential ecological impact, including the felling of 99,000 trees in the Devadari forest area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024