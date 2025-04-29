Heightened Tensions in Kashmir: Security Measures Escalate Post-Attack

In a drastic move towards enhancing security, India has shut down more than half of the tourist attractions in the insurgency-laden Kashmir region, according to a recent government order obtained by Reuters. This follows last week's tragic attack on tourists, which left dozens dead.

The brutality unfolded as gunmen singled out Hindus, claiming 26 lives in a deadly shooting spree in Pahalgam. India has accused Pakistan-based terrorists of orchestrating this attack, a charge that Pakistan resolutely denies, calling for a neutral investigation into the incident.

Amid escalating tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, the region has seen a surge in military activities and diplomatic stand-offs. Authorities have suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed airspaces, and ramped up military presence as fears grow over a potential escalation into broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)