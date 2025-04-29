Left Menu

Heightened Tensions in Kashmir: Security Measures Escalate Post-Attack

In response to a deadly attack on tourists, India has closed over half of Kashmir's tourist destinations to bolster security. The assault, which targeted Hindus, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim the region. Security and diplomatic actions have intensified between the nations.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a drastic move towards enhancing security, India has shut down more than half of the tourist attractions in the insurgency-laden Kashmir region, according to a recent government order obtained by Reuters. This follows last week's tragic attack on tourists, which left dozens dead.

The brutality unfolded as gunmen singled out Hindus, claiming 26 lives in a deadly shooting spree in Pahalgam. India has accused Pakistan-based terrorists of orchestrating this attack, a charge that Pakistan resolutely denies, calling for a neutral investigation into the incident.

Amid escalating tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, the region has seen a surge in military activities and diplomatic stand-offs. Authorities have suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed airspaces, and ramped up military presence as fears grow over a potential escalation into broader conflict.

