Sports Highlights: Resilient Athletes and Strategic Moves

USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas is on the mend following a recent car crash, with his father reporting no major injuries. This encouraging update comes from Gilbert Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena." Alijah will be released from the hospital soon, continuing a promising sports career.

In baseball news, the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on a 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. This move follows his early exit from the mound, prompting the team to call up Noah Davis from Triple-A to fill the roster gap.

Shaquille O'Neal is reportedly taking on the role of General Manager for Sacramento State's basketball program. This surprising development was revealed Monday, showcasing O'Neal's ongoing influence in the sport, even post-retirement.

