DSP Demoted to Constable After Hotel Scandal: A Rare Action
Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, formerly a DSP, was demoted to constable after being found in a compromising situation with a woman constable. Originally taking leave for family reasons in 2021, he was discovered in a hotel, prompting a disciplinary inquiry that led to his demotion under the UP Government Servant Rules.
- Country:
- India
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, has been demoted to the rank of constable after being found in a hotel with a woman constable three years ago, officials announced Monday.
Kannaujiya, 59, had his promotions annulled on Saturday in an unprecedented move meant to send a strong deterrent message. He initially took leave from his position as Circle Officer in Kanpur, citing family issues, but was later found with a woman constable in a Kanpur hotel, causing a stir when his wife arrived at the scene.
This rare demotion was enacted under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. With only a year left before retirement, Kannaujiya will now serve out his remaining tenure as a constable.
