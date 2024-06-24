Left Menu

DSP Demoted to Constable After Hotel Scandal: A Rare Action

Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, formerly a DSP, was demoted to constable after being found in a compromising situation with a woman constable. Originally taking leave for family reasons in 2021, he was discovered in a hotel, prompting a disciplinary inquiry that led to his demotion under the UP Government Servant Rules.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:24 IST
DSP Demoted to Constable After Hotel Scandal: A Rare Action
  • Country:
  • India

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, has been demoted to the rank of constable after being found in a hotel with a woman constable three years ago, officials announced Monday.

Kannaujiya, 59, had his promotions annulled on Saturday in an unprecedented move meant to send a strong deterrent message. He initially took leave from his position as Circle Officer in Kanpur, citing family issues, but was later found with a woman constable in a Kanpur hotel, causing a stir when his wife arrived at the scene.

This rare demotion was enacted under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. With only a year left before retirement, Kannaujiya will now serve out his remaining tenure as a constable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024