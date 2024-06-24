DSP Demoted to Constable After Hotel Scandal: A Rare Action

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, has been demoted to the rank of constable after being found in a hotel with a woman constable three years ago, officials announced Monday.

Kannaujiya, 59, had his promotions annulled on Saturday in an unprecedented move meant to send a strong deterrent message. He initially took leave from his position as Circle Officer in Kanpur, citing family issues, but was later found with a woman constable in a Kanpur hotel, causing a stir when his wife arrived at the scene.

This rare demotion was enacted under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. With only a year left before retirement, Kannaujiya will now serve out his remaining tenure as a constable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)