DSP Demoted to Constable After Scandalous Hotel Incident

A DSP, Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, was demoted to constable after being found in a hotel with a woman constable in 2021. The action, taken under UP Government Servant Rules, serves as a strong deterrent. Kannaujiya has one year left before retirement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare disciplinary action, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been demoted to the rank of a constable after being implicated in a scandalous incident involving a woman constable three years ago.

Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, 59, who was then serving as a Circle Officer in Unnao, was found in a compromising situation with a woman constable in a Kanpur hotel. The incident came to light after his wife created a scene at the hotel. Kannaujiya had taken leave citing family engagements but did not go home.

The demotion, executed under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, cancels all his promotions, a senior official disclosed. This punitive measure, considered 'rarest of rare,' is intended as a stern warning to others. Kannaujiya now has to perform the duties of a constable with just a year left before his retirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

