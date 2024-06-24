DSP Demoted to Constable After Scandalous Hotel Incident

In a rare disciplinary action, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been demoted to the rank of a constable after being implicated in a scandalous incident involving a woman constable three years ago.

Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, 59, who was then serving as a Circle Officer in Unnao, was found in a compromising situation with a woman constable in a Kanpur hotel. The incident came to light after his wife created a scene at the hotel. Kannaujiya had taken leave citing family engagements but did not go home.

The demotion, executed under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, cancels all his promotions, a senior official disclosed. This punitive measure, considered 'rarest of rare,' is intended as a stern warning to others. Kannaujiya now has to perform the duties of a constable with just a year left before his retirement.

