Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Two Young Lives in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching incident, two young children lost their lives due to electrocution in Maharashtra's Akola district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The tragedy struck on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka, where the children were visiting their maternal uncle's home for summer vacations.

According to an official from Hiwarkhed police station, the children, aged 4 and 5, accidentally touched an air cooler carrying a live current while playing, resulting in their immediate death. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

