Clash in Rajasthan Park: Cricket Game Sparks Tension During RSS Meeting
A scuffle erupted in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, between youth playing cricket and participants of an RSS meeting. Police intervened, detaining one person and calming the situation. Additional forces were deployed to maintain order following a local Hindu community member's FIR.
- Country:
- India
A scuffle broke out in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, between youths playing cricket and participants of an RSS 'shakha' meeting, police confirmed on Monday.
Tensions escalated when a cricket ball hit one of the RSS volunteers, leading to an argument and subsequent scuffle. One person was detained amid demands for action against the culprits.
Additional police force was mobilized to manage the situation from various police stations, ensuring law and order were maintained, as confirmed by Additional SP Vimal Singh Nehra.
'One person has been detained based on an FIR filed by a Hindu community member. No significant incidents have occurred subsequently. Forces are deployed to maintain law and order,' said Nehra.
The incident occurred in Bhimganj police station area where Muslim youths were playing cricket at the same park where RSS volunteers had gathered.
Police reported that the situation is now under control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- clash
- Rajasthan
- Bhilwara
- police
- detention
- scuffle
- law and order
- Hindu community
- shakha
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Ensures Public Grievance Redressal with New Office Hours
Hacker Arrested for Breaching Telangana Police 'Hawk Eye' App Data
Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s advance security convoy, one injured: Police.
Activist for East African Crude Oil Pipeline Released After Military Detention
Fraudster Poses as Police, Swindles Elderly Grocer Out of Rs 18 Lakh