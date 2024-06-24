UPDATE 1-UKMTO says vessel off Yemen reports explosion nearby
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:05 IST
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Monday the master of a merchant vessel reported an explosion in close proximity to it, 246 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Nishtun.
UKMTO said the crew was reported safe and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
- Yemen
- UKMTO
Advertisement