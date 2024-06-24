Left Menu

Historic Indo-Pak Inspection Under Indus Water Treaty in Jammu and Kashmir

A 40-member Indo-Pak delegation is visiting the Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir to inspect power projects under the Indus Water Treaty. This marks the first Pakistani delegation visit in over five years. The visit follows Pakistan's legal case and India's response under the Treaty’s mechanisms.

24-06-2024
A significant delegation from India and Pakistan embarked on an inspection journey on Monday in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, scrutinizing power projects under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). This 40-member team included neutral experts, and it's a notable event as it's the first Pakistani delegation to visit in over five years, according to officials.

The Indo-Pak delegation landed in Jammu on Sunday and quickly moved to Kishtwar to inspect power projects in the Chenab valley region. The visit is a crucial exercise under the IWT, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations and facilitated by the World Bank, which outlines cooperation on cross-border rivers' water usage.

During this visit, the delegation inspected various hydroelectric power projects, including the Ratle at Drabshalla, Pakal Dul on river Marusudar, and other sites. The visit comes amid ongoing legal tussles and negotiations between India and Pakistan concerning the design and operation of these hydropower projects, highlighting the ongoing complexities under the IWT framework.

