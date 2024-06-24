Delhi Water Minister Atishi Risks Health in Indefinite Hunger Strike for Water Rights

Delhi Water Minister Atishi's health condition has worsened significantly on the fourth day of her ongoing indefinite fast, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Medical professionals have advised immediate hospitalization due to adverse health metrics, but Atishi remains resolute in her protest.

Speaking from the hunger strike site in Jungpura's Bhogal, Atishi confirmed her deteriorating condition but emphasized her dedication to the cause. 'My blood pressure and sugar levels are dangerously low, with ketone levels rising—posing long-term health risks. Nevertheless, I will persist until Haryana releases our rightful share of water,' she stated.

The hunger strike, initiated on June 21, has led to a rapid decline in her health, evident from a 2.2 kg weight loss and a 28-unit drop in blood sugar levels. Despite the grave health warnings, Atishi continues to fight for what she describes as Delhi's rightful share of water, affecting over 28 lakh residents.

