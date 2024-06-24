Four-Year-Old Abductee Rescued in Delhi

A four-year-old girl who was abducted near her home in southwest Delhi was found abandoned near Geeta Colony market in Shahdara, authorities disclosed on Monday.

The child was assessed as medically fit and reunited with her family. The perpetrator, however, identified as Virender Kumar, is still at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

On June 21, the Kishangarh Police Station registered a complaint that the girl had disappeared while playing outside her home around 3 pm, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Rohit Meena. In response, specialized teams were promptly assembled to crack the case.

Investigators meticulously combed through CCTV footage from the vicinity and identified a suspicious man seen with the child. Further inquiry revealed the suspect was a beggar or laborer. The investigation led officers to south Delhi's Munirka area where a dhaba owner identified Kumar as a recent vagabond.

Kumar's family in Uttar Pradesh and his estranged wife living in Gurgaon confirmed his mental instability. The breakthrough came through extensive community outreach featuring over 1,000 flyers. Finally, the missing girl was located near Geeta Colony Market and safely returned home on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)