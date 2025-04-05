Mysterious Death in Kishangarh: Police Probe Decomposed Body Discovery
The decomposed body of Nisha, a Nepalese woman in her late twenties, was found in a rented room in south Delhi’s Kishangarh. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of her death, analyzed call records, and are reviewing CCTV footage. An autopsy awaits the arrival of her relatives from Nepal.
Authorities in south Delhi have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's decomposed body in a rented apartment in Kishangarh. The victim, identified as Nisha, hailed from Nepal and was estimated to be in her late twenties.
The police received a call on Saturday morning about a foul odor from a building's second floor. Arriving at the scene, officials confirmed the woman's identity and began preliminary assessments.
Efforts are underway to determine the cause of death, involving call detail analysis and CCTV examination. An autopsy is scheduled following her family's arrival from Nepal, as police continue their inquiry to uncover further details.
