Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Kishangarh: Police Probe Decomposed Body Discovery

The decomposed body of Nisha, a Nepalese woman in her late twenties, was found in a rented room in south Delhi’s Kishangarh. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of her death, analyzed call records, and are reviewing CCTV footage. An autopsy awaits the arrival of her relatives from Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:58 IST
Mysterious Death in Kishangarh: Police Probe Decomposed Body Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in south Delhi have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's decomposed body in a rented apartment in Kishangarh. The victim, identified as Nisha, hailed from Nepal and was estimated to be in her late twenties.

The police received a call on Saturday morning about a foul odor from a building's second floor. Arriving at the scene, officials confirmed the woman's identity and began preliminary assessments.

Efforts are underway to determine the cause of death, involving call detail analysis and CCTV examination. An autopsy is scheduled following her family's arrival from Nepal, as police continue their inquiry to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025