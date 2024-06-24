EU Agrees on Sanctions Against Hamas and Israeli Settlers
The European Union has reached a political agreement on further sanctions against Hamas and violent Israeli settlers, as announced by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Specific details on the sanctions were not disclosed.
He did not provide any more details on the sanctions.
