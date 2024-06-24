Left Menu

EU Agrees on Sanctions Against Hamas and Israeli Settlers

The European Union has reached a political agreement on further sanctions against Hamas and violent Israeli settlers, as announced by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Specific details on the sanctions were not disclosed.

The European Union has reached a political agreement on further sanctions against Palestinian militant group Hamas and violent Israeli settlers, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

He did not provide any more details on the sanctions.

