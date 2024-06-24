Left Menu

Veteran Bureaucrat Bharat Lal Receives One-Year Extension at NHRC

Veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal has been granted a one-year extension as Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to a personnel ministry order. A retired Indian Forest Service officer of the Gujarat cadre, Lal was initially appointed to this role in June of last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:08 IST
Veteran Bureaucrat Bharat Lal Receives One-Year Extension at NHRC
Bharat Lal
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal has secured a one-year extension as Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as confirmed by a personnel ministry order on Monday. Lal, a retired officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Gujarat cadre, initially took on this role in June of last year.

Before his appointment, Lal served as the Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance. His extension in the tenure, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. This contract extension will carry Lal's term beyond June 30, 2024.

The decision underscores the faith and confidence placed in Lal's leadership at the NHRC, an institution critical to protecting human rights in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024