Veteran Bureaucrat Bharat Lal Receives One-Year Extension at NHRC

Veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal has secured a one-year extension as Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as confirmed by a personnel ministry order on Monday. Lal, a retired officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Gujarat cadre, initially took on this role in June of last year.

Before his appointment, Lal served as the Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance. His extension in the tenure, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. This contract extension will carry Lal's term beyond June 30, 2024.

The decision underscores the faith and confidence placed in Lal's leadership at the NHRC, an institution critical to protecting human rights in India.

