Mahayuti Triumph: A Testament to Good Governance
Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Maharashtra's public for backing the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, marking a triumph for good governance and development-focused politics in local elections. The coalition's success in municipal bodies is seen as approval of the NDA's welfare strategies at state and national levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:27 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the recent local body elections.
Initial results highlighted Mahayuti's comfortable lead, signifying a collective approval of the coalition's focus on good governance and development for every societal section, as pursued by the NDA governments at various levels.
Amit Shah also extended congratulations to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key leaders for their roles in securing a decisive mandate in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.
