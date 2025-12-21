Mahayuti Triumph: A Testament to Good Governance

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the recent local body elections.

Initial results highlighted Mahayuti's comfortable lead, signifying a collective approval of the coalition's focus on good governance and development for every societal section, as pursued by the NDA governments at various levels.

Amit Shah also extended congratulations to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key leaders for their roles in securing a decisive mandate in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.