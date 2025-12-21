Left Menu

Amit Shah to Unveil Rs 2 Lakh Crore Projects on Vajpayee's Good Governance Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate major industrial projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore on December 25, celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event, to be held in Vajpayee's birthplace Gwalior, aims to boost industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh.

In a significant move to boost industrial growth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate projects valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore on the occasion of Good Governance Day, December 25. This date marks the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The launch will take place in Gwalior, Vajpayee's birth city, during the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit.' The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced the event and highlighted its focus on promoting industrial investment across Madhya Pradesh.

This conference, a tribute to Vajpayee's lifelong dedication to democracy whether in power or opposition, will see Shah performing both groundbreaking and inaugural ceremonies of these industrial initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

