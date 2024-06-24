Maharashtra CM Orders Crackdown on Pune's Illegal Pubs and Drug Peddlers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed Pune police to take strict action against illegal pubs and drug peddlers. This follows a viral video depicting drug use at Liquid Leisure Lounge. Arrests have been made, and officers involved are suspended. The goal is to make Pune a drug-free city.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take strict measures against illegal pubs, including demolishing structures that violate building rules.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Shinde also emphasized the need to clamp down on drug peddlers in a bid to make Pune a drug-free city. The focus on illegal establishments follows a viral video showing youths with a substance resembling drugs at Liquid Leisure Lounge on Fergusson College Road.
Several arrests have been made in connection with the video, with the excise department taking action against L3 staff. Four police personnel from Shivajinagar Police Station have been suspended for their role during the incident.
