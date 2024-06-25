Left Menu

Julian Assange's Potential Plea Deal: A New Beginning?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is likely to plead guilty this week to violating U.S. espionage law. This deal could potentially end his imprisonment in Britain and enable his return to Australia. U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal paperwork, typically a preliminary step before a plea deal, for a single count of conspiracy.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty this week to violating U.S. espionage law, in a deal that could end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia.

U.S. prosecutors filed criminal paperwork against Assange, 52, that is typically a preliminary step before a plea deal. It outlines a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

