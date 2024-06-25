Left Menu

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

The Financial Times covers Shein's confidential filing for a London IPO, Edinburgh halting a deal with a Taiwanese city due to China concerns, Rishi Sunak's defense of handling an election-betting scandal, and Julian Assange's expected U.S. plea deal allowing his release. These stories highlight significant current events.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 06:10 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Shein files confidential paperwork ahead of possible London listing - Edinburgh halts deal with Taiwanese city over fears of China backlash

- Rishi Sunak defends handling of election-betting scandal - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange expected to be freed in US plea deal

Overview - Online fast-fashion group Shein has filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering with the UK's markets regulator.

- Edinburgh city council has put on hold a proposed friendship agreement with Kaohsiung city in Taiwan after businesses expressed concerns about a backlash from the Chinese government. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his handling of the escalating Tory election-betting scandal and insisted the Conservatives "will not hesitate to act" against party figures if they are found to have cheated by placing bets on the timing of the election.

- Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors that would end the WikiLeaks founder's long-running legal saga over leaked documents and ultimately allow him to walk free after years of incarceration and confinement. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

