Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Shein files confidential paperwork ahead of possible London listing - Edinburgh halts deal with Taiwanese city over fears of China backlash

- Rishi Sunak defends handling of election-betting scandal - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange expected to be freed in US plea deal

Overview - Online fast-fashion group Shein has filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering with the UK's markets regulator.

- Edinburgh city council has put on hold a proposed friendship agreement with Kaohsiung city in Taiwan after businesses expressed concerns about a backlash from the Chinese government. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his handling of the escalating Tory election-betting scandal and insisted the Conservatives "will not hesitate to act" against party figures if they are found to have cheated by placing bets on the timing of the election.

- Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors that would end the WikiLeaks founder's long-running legal saga over leaked documents and ultimately allow him to walk free after years of incarceration and confinement. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)