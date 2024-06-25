Left Menu

Julian Assange's Critical Legal Turning Point: Plea Deal with the US

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, landed in Bangkok on his way to enter a plea deal with the US government. He's expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge. Assange will appear in court in the Northern Mariana Islands before returning to Australia.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:25 IST
Julian Assange's Critical Legal Turning Point: Plea Deal with the US
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday, as part of a significant legal development in his long-standing case with the US government.

The chartered plane VJT199, believed to be carrying Assange, touched down at Don Mueang International Airport, amid speculation about his onward journey to the Northern Mariana Islands where he is set to appear in court.

Assange is anticipated to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, concluding a prolonged legal saga involving the dissemination of classified national defense information. Post-plea, he is expected to return to Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024