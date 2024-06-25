Julian Assange's Critical Legal Turning Point: Plea Deal with the US

Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday, as part of a significant legal development in his long-standing case with the US government.

The chartered plane VJT199, believed to be carrying Assange, touched down at Don Mueang International Airport, amid speculation about his onward journey to the Northern Mariana Islands where he is set to appear in court.

Assange is anticipated to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, concluding a prolonged legal saga involving the dissemination of classified national defense information. Post-plea, he is expected to return to Australia.

