Court Acquits Father in POCSO Case Due to Unreliable Testimony

In a significant legal ruling, a local court has acquitted a father accused of aggravated sexual assault on his minor son, citing unreliable testimony from the child. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Gautam presided over the case, which involved allegations under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Prosecution claims alleged that the father had inappropriate contact with his son in the children's room of a court complex. However, in a recent judgement, the court noted inconsistencies in the child's testimony and lack of independent corroboration. 'The story projected by the victim fails to inspire the confidence of this court,' stated Judge Gautam, highlighting contradictions in the child's statements.

The court observed that the father's relationship with the child did not appear strained post-allegations, further casting doubt on the prosecution's case. Judge Gautam suggested that a concurrent matrimonial dispute may have influenced the charges. The court ultimately concluded that the prosecution could not prove the accusations beyond reasonable doubt.

