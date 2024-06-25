Left Menu

EU Initiates Historic Membership Talks with Ukraine and Moldova

The European Union has commenced membership negotiations with Ukraine, a significant milestone despite past Russian opposition. An intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg marked this historic event, described as a new chapter by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Moldova also begins its talks, although full accession may take years.

The European Union has embarked on historic membership negotiations with Ukraine, signaling a pivotal moment a decade after tensions with Russia began. The talks were officially set in motion at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg, revealing a profound shift in regional dynamics.

Addressing the conference via video link, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal labeled it as "a historic day" marking "a new chapter" in Ukraine-EU relations. Similarly, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people, reasserting the EU's unwavering support against Russian aggression.

Moldova also commenced its membership talks, highlighting the EU's broader commitment to its eastern neighbors. Although the process is fraught with challenges and will take years to conclude, it sends a powerful message of solidarity and intent.

