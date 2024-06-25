Nepal and China Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Panchsheel Principles

Top diplomats from Nepal and China convened on Tuesday to comprehensively review bilateral relations and pledged to boost cooperation based on Panchsheel principles, mutual trust, and goodwill.

During the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism, Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal conducted extensive discussions. They evaluated the progress on past agreements and made decisions to further their cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, and agriculture.

In a statement, both sides emphasized their firm commitment to mutual economic opportunities. They discussed promoting Nepal's tourism in China, especially in light of 'Visit Nepal Year 2025.' Both delegations stressed the importance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Panchsheel, and acknowledged Nepal's upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country status in 2026.

