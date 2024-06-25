Left Menu

Nepal and China Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Panchsheel Principles

Top diplomats from Nepal and China held talks to review and enhance bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to Panchsheel principles. Discussions covered trade, investment, infrastructure, and tourism, with special plans for celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:38 IST
Nepal and China Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Panchsheel Principles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Top diplomats from Nepal and China convened on Tuesday to comprehensively review bilateral relations and pledged to boost cooperation based on Panchsheel principles, mutual trust, and goodwill.

During the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism, Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal conducted extensive discussions. They evaluated the progress on past agreements and made decisions to further their cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, and agriculture.

In a statement, both sides emphasized their firm commitment to mutual economic opportunities. They discussed promoting Nepal's tourism in China, especially in light of 'Visit Nepal Year 2025.' Both delegations stressed the importance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Panchsheel, and acknowledged Nepal's upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country status in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024