US Pushes for Peace: Preventing Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The United States is urgently working towards a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return back to their homes on both sides of the border, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, adding that a war between Hezbollah and Israel would be devastating.

"Hezbollah's provocations threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that they do not want. Such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians," Austin said at the start of his meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation. So we're urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel's northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of Israel-Lebanon border," he added.

