NIA Charge Sheets Four in Assam Terror Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted four individuals, including a member of the banned Myanmar-based ULFA-I, for conspiring to target army camps in Assam. This move follows attacks on military stations in Lichubari and Kakopathar by motorcycle-borne cadres under the direction of ULFA-I leaders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed charge sheets against four individuals, including a cadre of Myanmar-based banned terror outfit ULFA-I, accused of conspiring to target army camps in Assam as part of an anti-India agenda.

According to a statement issued by the NIA, two motorcycle-borne cadres of ULFA-I had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari, Jorhat district, on December 14 last year. This incident was part of a broader scheme to attack army facilities across the northeastern state of Assam, following a similar assault on an army camp in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district.

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility for these attacks in a press release issued on December 15. The conspiracy, covering both incidents, was orchestrated from Myanmar by ULFA-I self-styled captain Abhijeet Gogoi, also known by multiple aliases, in collaboration with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and another key conspirator, SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia.

The NIA's investigations in the Jorhat case led to the arrest of three individuals: Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari, and Achyut Gogoi. All three, along with the still-at-large SS Captain Aicheng Asom, have been charge sheeted in a special NIA court in Guwahati.

