Historic Sikh Marriage Act Enacted in Pakistan's Punjab Province

The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has made history by approving the groundbreaking Sikh Marriage Act 2024. The new law allows Sikh couples, aged 18 and above, to register their marriages and divorces formally.

The landmark legislation was sanctioned during a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Punjab's first Sikh Minister for Minorities and Human Rights, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, hailed the day as historic, emphasizing that Punjab is now the first province globally to implement such an act.

He further disclosed plans to bring the Hindu Marriage Act to the cabinet soon and highlighted ongoing efforts to cleanse school syllabuses of hate material, promoting interfaith harmony and diversity instead.

