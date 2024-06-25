Puerto Rico Sues Ex-Officials for $30M in Corruption Case

Puerto Rico's Justice Department took a significant step on Tuesday, announcing a lawsuit against over 30 former government officials accused of corruption. The aim is to recover more than USD 30 million in misappropriated public funds.

High-profile figures named in the lawsuit include ex-legislator María Milagros Charbonier, who received an eight-year federal prison sentence in May for involvement in theft, bribery, and a kickback scheme. Former mayors Félix Delgado of Cataño and Ángel Pérez of Guaynabo were also sued. Delgado is serving a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for municipal contracts, while Pérez was sentenced to over five years for bribery and extortion.

Attempts to reach their attorneys for comments were unsuccessful. For years, Puerto Rico's Justice Department faced criticism for not adequately addressing rampant government corruption. Recently, federal authorities have intensified their crackdown on such activities.

