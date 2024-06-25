Drug Bust in Pune Bar: 16 Arrests Amid Escalating Investigation

Pune authorities have intensified their probe into a local bar's alleged drug-related activities, arresting two more suspects and raising the total number of arrests to 16, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, the duo were captured in a viral video with a suspected drug substance at the bar, prompting swift police action. Thombre was apprehended in Mumbai, and both were remanded in police custody until June 29, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill.

The bar, Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Fergusson College Road, became the center of attention after the viral video emerged, leading to an investigation into the suspected consumption of mephedrone. Thombre, a Mumbai-based architect, and Mishra, a Pune-based software engineer, allegedly admitted to drug use. The ongoing investigation may bring further charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, the bar has come under scrutiny for operating beyond permissible hours, leading to eight arrests, including the owners and staff. Four police personnel were suspended earlier for allowing the bar to exceed its legal operational time. Further probes extend to another club in Hadapsar, where one of the accused had organized an underground party before relocating attendees to L3.

