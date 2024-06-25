CBI Arrests Former Eastern Coalfields GM in Illegal Coal Mining Case

The CBI on Tuesday detained a former general manager of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) and his two associates for their alleged involvement in an illegal coal mining operation, an official revealed.

The arrests followed extensive interrogations conducted at the CBI office. The trio will appear before a court on Wednesday.

According to the official, this development mirrors a similar incident last week when another former ECL general manager and three additional individuals were apprehended for their connection to the same scam.

