Left Menu

CBI Arrests Former Eastern Coalfields GM in Illegal Coal Mining Case

The CBI arrested a former general manager of Eastern Coalfields Ltd and two associates in an illegal coal mining case after hours of interrogation. They are set to be produced in court on Wednesday. Last week, another former general manager and three others were also arrested.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:10 IST
CBI Arrests Former Eastern Coalfields GM in Illegal Coal Mining Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Tuesday detained a former general manager of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) and his two associates for their alleged involvement in an illegal coal mining operation, an official revealed.

The arrests followed extensive interrogations conducted at the CBI office. The trio will appear before a court on Wednesday.

According to the official, this development mirrors a similar incident last week when another former ECL general manager and three additional individuals were apprehended for their connection to the same scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024