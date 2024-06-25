Delhi's IGI Airport Liquor Vends Set for Reopening After Two-Year Hiatus

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is preparing to reopen liquor vends for domestic flyers, a move expected to end nearly two years of disruption caused by the scrapping of the excise policy 2021-22, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The initial excise policy 2021-22 was annulled by the Kejriwal government following a recommendation by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in its formulation and execution in 2022.

With the policy overturned, retail liquor sales were transferred from private licensees to four government agencies. Among them, the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Limited (DCCWS) plans to inaugurate a liquor store at T3 terminal's arrival section by July. Another outlet is expected at T1 terminal's departure area eventually.

Previous efforts by government bodies to open liquor stores at IGI Airport's domestic terminals were hindered by high rental costs, sources stated. Previously, private players operated six premium liquor stores at the domestic terminals before the excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped.

