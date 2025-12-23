Congress Demands CBI Probe into Ankita Bhandari Murder
The Congress accused the BJP and Uttarakhand government of protecting those involved in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. They demanded a CBI investigation supervised by a Supreme Court judge, threatening protests if action isn't taken. Ankita was murdered in September 2022; Pulkit Arya and others were sentenced.
The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttarakhand government of shielding suspects in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. They are calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to be monitored by a Supreme Court judge, either sitting or retired.
Speaking at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Indira Bhawan, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal referenced a video claim by a woman, purportedly the wife of a former BJP MLA, asserting that new truths in the murder case have emerged.
Godiyal further stated that without a decision on the CBI inquiry within the next 10-12 days, Congress will launch extensive protests in the Garhwal region. He criticized the BJP and Uttarakhand government for attempting to suppress the case, insisting on justice for Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist allegedly murdered in September 2022. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was initially formed, however, the court has sentenced resort owner Pulkit Arya and two others to life imprisonment.
