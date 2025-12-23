Left Menu

Congress Demands CBI Probe into Ankita Bhandari Murder

The Congress accused the BJP and Uttarakhand government of protecting those involved in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. They demanded a CBI investigation supervised by a Supreme Court judge, threatening protests if action isn't taken. Ankita was murdered in September 2022; Pulkit Arya and others were sentenced.

Updated: 23-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:18 IST
The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttarakhand government of shielding suspects in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. They are calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to be monitored by a Supreme Court judge, either sitting or retired.

Speaking at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Indira Bhawan, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal referenced a video claim by a woman, purportedly the wife of a former BJP MLA, asserting that new truths in the murder case have emerged.

Godiyal further stated that without a decision on the CBI inquiry within the next 10-12 days, Congress will launch extensive protests in the Garhwal region. He criticized the BJP and Uttarakhand government for attempting to suppress the case, insisting on justice for Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist allegedly murdered in September 2022. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was initially formed, however, the court has sentenced resort owner Pulkit Arya and two others to life imprisonment.

