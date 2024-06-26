Election Ban on Kashmir Bar Association Amid Peace Concerns

In a significant development, authorities in Srinagar have imposed a ban on the upcoming elections of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA), citing concerns over public order and safety. This decision follows the arrest of Mian Abdul Qayoom, a former president of the association, on charges related to a conspiracy to murder fellow advocate Babar Qadri in 2020.

The district magistrate of Srinagar issued the ban after allegations emerged claiming that the HCBA propagates a secessionist ideology and is not registered with the competent authority. A report from the senior superintendent of police further emphasized the potential risks, noting the association's history of intimidating members who support its ideology and providing legal aid to anti-national elements.

The district magistrate underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that allowing the elections could lead to a breach of peace and disruption of public order. As a preventive measure, gatherings of four or more people in the district court premises have been prohibited until further notice. Violations of this order will be met with strict punitive action under Indian law.

