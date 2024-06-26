Left Menu

Judge Softens Gag Order on Trump Amidst Hush Money Scandal

A Manhattan judge adjusted Donald Trump's gag order, allowing him to publicly comment on witnesses and jurors in his hush money criminal trial. The decision comes ahead of Trump's debate with President Joe Biden. The gag order still restricts comments about court staff and prosecution team until Trump's sentencing on July 11.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:39 IST
Judge Softens Gag Order on Trump Amidst Hush Money Scandal
Donald Trump

In a significant development, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified the gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump, allowing him to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors involved in his hush money criminal trial.

The decision by Judge Juan M. Merchan permits Trump to speak out just days before his debate with President Joe Biden. However, the judge maintained restrictions on Trump and his lawyers from revealing the identities of jurors or their addresses, and upheld the ban on comments about court staffers, the prosecution team, and their families until the sentencing, scheduled for July 11.

Trump's lawyers had argued that the gag order contravened the former president's First Amendment rights. Despite the partial lifting of the order, Trump's campaign criticized it as an unconstitutional decision. Michael Cohen, a key witness in the trial, rebuffed Trump's criticisms, stating that Trump's tactics to discredit him had failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024