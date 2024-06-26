U.S. and Russian Defense Heads Emphasize Open Communication

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov by phone on Tuesday and discussed the importance of open lines of communication, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that Austin had initiated the conversation and that it was the first call between Austin and his Russian counterpart since March 2023.

