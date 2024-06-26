Left Menu

U.S. and Russian Defense Heads Emphasize Open Communication

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov discussed the significance of maintaining open lines of communication during a phone call. This was their first conversation since March 2023, initiated by Austin, as confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:52 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov by phone on Tuesday and discussed the importance of open lines of communication, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that Austin had initiated the conversation and that it was the first call between Austin and his Russian counterpart since March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

