U.N. Threatens to Suspend Gaza Aid Operations Amid Growing Risks

Senior U.N. officials have issued a stark ultimatum to Israel, warning that the world body will suspend all aid operations across Gaza unless immediate action is taken to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, according to two U.N. representatives who spoke on Tuesday.

This latest demand underscores a growing series of steps by the U.N. urging Israel to protect aid missions from military strikes and curb rising lawlessness impeding humanitarian efforts.

In a communiqué to Israeli authorities this month, the U.N. outlined specific requirements, including mechanisms for direct communication with Israeli forces in Gaza. Amid ongoing negotiations, U.S. officials are working with both the U.N. and Israeli military to broker a resolution while ensuring the U.N. remains committed to aiding Gaza's population.

