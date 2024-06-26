Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Moves to Decriminalize Marijuana Possession

Brazil's Supreme Court has voted to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use. This decision, expected to finalize soon, aims to help reduce the country's massive prison population, which ranks third globally. However, lawmakers continue to debate stronger drug legislation, potentially complicating the ruling's impact.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 26-06-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 03:09 IST
In a significant judicial development, Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use. This landmark decision positions Brazil among the last in Latin America to adopt such measures, aiming to alleviate the nation's severe prison overcrowding.

Since deliberations began in 2015, the majority of justices on the 11-person court have endorsed decriminalization. Still pending are determinations on the maximum personal-use quantity and the ruling's effective date, expected as early as Wednesday.

Critics of current legislation argue that many individuals unjustly face trafficking charges for minor drug possession, exacerbating jail overcrowding and racial disparities. While the decision is hailed as a progressive step by activists and legal scholars, opposing legislation remains in congressional debate, reflecting ongoing tensions in Brazil's approach to drug policy.

