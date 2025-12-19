Left Menu

Trump's Marijuana Reclassification: A Shift in Federal Drug Policy

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, aligning more closely with state policies and aiding medical research. Though not legalizing recreational use, this move alters regulation and could ease cannabis industry taxes. Republican opposition and the need for public review remain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:50 IST
President Donald Trump signed a groundbreaking executive order on Thursday, aiming to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, marking a significant shift in federal drug policy. This move aims to align with several states and open new channels for medical research.

The decision would shift marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, akin to heroin and LSD, to a Schedule III substance, similar to ketamine and anabolic steroids. Though not nationwide legalization for recreational use, this reclassification could ease the regulatory and taxation burdens on the cannabis industry.

The move mirrors a proposal from the Justice Department under President Joe Biden. However, Trump faced partisan opposition, with several Republicans advocating against any changes. Public review is a requisite step, but Trump's order intends to accelerate the process. Despite federal restrictions, state-level legalization has expanded, reflecting increased public support for marijuana decriminalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

