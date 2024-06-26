Houthi Rebel Attacks Intensify in Gulf of Aden Amid Israel-Hamas War

Early Wednesday, suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden and a drone in Israel's southern port city of Eilat, according to authorities.

The incidents follow the departure of the USS Dwight D Eisenhower after an eight-month deployment, during which the aircraft carrier led the American response to Houthi assaults. These attacks have significantly reduced shipping through a crucial route for Asian, Middle Eastern, and European markets, a campaign that the Houthis claim will persist as long as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues in Gaza.

While the Houthi rebels face allegations of seizing commercial aircraft returning from the Hajj pilgrimage, a widening economic dispute with Yemen's exiled government further complicates the situation. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed the ship attack off Aden's coast, adding that the vessel's crew is safe and proceeding to its next port of call. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that a drone fell off the coast of Eilat, triggering air raid sirens but not crossing into Israeli territory.

The Houthis, who have previously targeted vessels linked to Israel, the US, or Britain, have so far not claimed responsibility for the latest attack. However, an Iranian-backed group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed involvement, indicating joint operations over the Israel-Hamas war.

