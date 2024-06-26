Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Addresses Constituents' Concerns in Kuppam Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dedicated his time to understanding and addressing the concerns of his constituents during his two-day visit to Kuppam assembly constituency, which concluded on Wednesday.

Representatives from the public met with the Chief Minister at the R&B guest house to voice their issues, reflecting the administration's commitment to community engagement. Naidu has instructed Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to take immediate steps toward resolving the grievances raised.

In addition to these consultations, Naidu will preside over a review meeting with constituency officials and participate in discussions with leaders of the Telugu Desam party, ensuring a holistic approach to governance and party affairs.

