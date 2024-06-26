Left Menu

Soldier Injured in Accidental Grenade Blast at Jammu Camp

A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred while the sepoy was handling a training grenade that exploded. He was subsequently admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba.

PTI | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier was critically injured in an unfortunate accidental grenade explosion within a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials confirmed.

The incident transpired while the sepoy was managing a training grenade, which unexpectedly detonated in his hand at the Diyani camp, they reported.

Following the explosion, the injured trooper was rushed to the Military Hospital in Samba for prompt medical care, officials added.

