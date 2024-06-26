Soldier Injured in Accidental Grenade Blast at Jammu Camp

A soldier was critically injured in an unfortunate accidental grenade explosion within a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials confirmed.

The incident transpired while the sepoy was managing a training grenade, which unexpectedly detonated in his hand at the Diyani camp, they reported.

Following the explosion, the injured trooper was rushed to the Military Hospital in Samba for prompt medical care, officials added.

