Soldier Injured in Accidental Grenade Blast at Jammu Camp
A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred while the sepoy was handling a training grenade that exploded. He was subsequently admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba.
PTI | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A soldier was critically injured in an unfortunate accidental grenade explosion within a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials confirmed.
The incident transpired while the sepoy was managing a training grenade, which unexpectedly detonated in his hand at the Diyani camp, they reported.
Following the explosion, the injured trooper was rushed to the Military Hospital in Samba for prompt medical care, officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand Bolsters Military Presence in Korean DMZ
US and Japan Accelerate Military Cooperation Amid Global Tensions
Marcos Calls for Military Readiness Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
Graffiti Sparks Controversy in Dwarka: 'Free Kashmir' Found on Park Wall
Farooq Abdullah Addresses Security and Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir