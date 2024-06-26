Left Menu

Evan Gershkovich: The Journalist Caught in Espionage Battle Amid US-Russia Tensions

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's trial on espionage charges began in Yekaterinburg, Russia. He was arrested 15 months ago and faces severe penalties. The US and his employer deny the charges, calling the trial a sham. His case is under international scrutiny amid rising US-Russia tensions.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich faced a closed trial in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on charges of espionage that have been vehemently denied by him, his employer, and the US government.

The 32-year-old appeared in court in a glass defendants' cage, drawing significant international attention. Fellow journalists were only briefly allowed to see proceedings before the trial continued behind closed doors.

The US State Department has labeled Gershkovich as 'wrongfully detained,' committing to seek his release. His plight has become a high-profile issue amid increasing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

