Two Arrested in Thane for Insurance Scam

Two individuals were arrested in Thane for allegedly impersonating employees of a private life insurance company and coercing a 42-year-old man into paying Rs 1.34 lakh under the pretense of settling overdue policy instalments, a Mumbai Police official reported on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Shashikant Jadhav (35) and Ajit Kumar Amritlal Yadav (30), were apprehended following their ATM withdrawal of the fraudulently obtained money, the official added.

According to the complainant, the duo contacted him in April, purporting to be representatives from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, and informed him that his policy payments were overdue.

The accused forced the victim to transfer Rs 1,34,000 to their bank accounts. The complainant became aware of the scam when the duo ceased responding to his calls after he asked to verify his policy details.

In the course of the investigation, police obtained the details of the bank accounts where the funds were sent and identified the Thane ATM kiosk where the withdrawals were made.

Authorities recovered two mobile phones and three debit cards from the suspects. They were arrested on Tuesday under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonest delivery of property) and other related charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The investigation is ongoing, the official noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)