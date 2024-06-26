Bhilai Midnight Shooting: Two Men Injured in Shocking Attack

Two men were shot and injured by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Wednesday in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, police reported.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. near Globe Square when Sunil Yadav (30) and Aditya Singh (24) were returning home on a motorcycle, stated Satya Prakash Tiwari, the City Superintendent of Police (Bhilai Nagar).

Yadav, Singh, and their friend Ramandeep Singh were riding back home when an argument broke out between them and two unidentified men on another motorcycle. Amid the verbal exchange, one of the unidentified men fired a pistol, injuring Singh and Yadav in their abdomens. The two suspects then fled the scene.

Ramandeep rushed his injured friends to a private hospital before transferring them to Raipur for further treatment, according to the police officer.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified suspects.

