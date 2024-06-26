Left Menu

Mian Abdul Qayoom: From Bar Association Leader to Prime Suspect in Conspiracy Case

Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, has been placed in police custody until July 1. He is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder conspiracy of fellow advocate Babar Qadri. Qayoom’s career has been marked by controversy, alleged intimidation, and a secessionist agenda.

Mian Abdul Qayoom, once a prominent figure in Kashmir's legal circles, has now become the center of a high-profile investigation into the 2020 murder conspiracy of fellow advocate Babar Qadri. On Wednesday, a special court ordered his police custody until July 1 amidst tight security measures. Qayoom, who was arrested on Tuesday and transported from Srinagar to Jammu, appeared at the court where in-camera proceedings took place.

Police requested a 15-day remand for thorough interrogation. While the judge granted custody until July 1, Qayoom will be presented before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge upon the judge's return from training on Monday. During his court appearance, Qayoom claimed ignorance of the arrest's grounds, a claim disputed by police referencing videographed proceedings.

Known for his association with the Hurriyat Conference and legal advocacy for Kashmiri integration with Pakistan, Qayoom's legal journey has been turbulent. His role in the alleged conspiracy has drawn significant attention amidst claims of intimidation, threats, and violent tactics used to control the Bar Association. The case underscores the intense and often violent strife within Jammu and Kashmir's legal and political landscape.

