Farmers' Fury: BJP Faces Backlash Over Anti-Farmer Policies

In a stern warning, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) declared on Wednesday that the BJP could face a significant backlash from farmers in upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. They cite continued 'anti-farmer policies' by the party-led NDA government.

An extensive national-level farmers' rally is set to be organized in Haryana this September, attracting over one lakh farmers from more than 20 states. The move aims to pressure the NDA government into enacting a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law for farmers.

Leaders pointed out their four rounds of negotiations with the central government in February, particularly focusing on South Indian farmers' concerns. Core issues include the need for a robust structure for the Spices Board and fair prices for coconut and sugarcane farmers as per the 'C2+50 per cent' formula of the Swaminathan Commission Report.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal reiterated that protests for an MSP guarantee law have been ongoing since February 13, with thousands of farmers camping on roads. 'This protest will continue until the central government meets our demands,' he stated.

The group claimed that BJP lost 71 Lok Sabha seats in rural areas in the recent elections due to farmers' discontent. If 'anti-farmer policies' are not revised, the BJP is expected to face severe repercussions in the upcoming Assembly elections in various states.

Kurburu Shantakumar from Karnataka noted that on July 8, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would submit a memorandum outlining their 12 demands to all Members of Parliament, excluding 240 BJP MPs. Additionally, a significant farmers' convention is scheduled for July in Delhi.

