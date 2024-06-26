Left Menu

Tragic End: Bee Sting Claims Life of 77-Year-Old Tree Climber

A 77-year-old man named Gurusamy died after being stung by bees while climbing a coconut tree in Punjai Thuraiya Palayam village. He was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:28 IST
In a tragic incident, a 77-year-old man named Gurusamy succumbed to injuries after being stung by bees while climbing a coconut tree in Punjai Thuraiya Palayam village. The elderly tree climber faced the swarm of bees two days ago and was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on Tuesday evening.

Gurusamy was a well-known tree climber in his community, often assisting villagers with various tasks involving tall trees. The shocking incident has left the local community in mourning as Gurusamy's death underscores the unpredictable dangers that nature can pose to daily activities.

Bangalapudur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are trying to understand how such incidents can be prevented in the future to ensure the safety of individuals undertaking potentially hazardous tasks.

