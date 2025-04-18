Tragic Village Incident: Youth Arrested for Friend's Death

A shocking incident has unraveled in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, leaving the community grieving and the police probing details.

A youth, identified as Arjun Chauhan, allegedly fatally stabbed his friend, Karamchand Bind, over allegations of harassment towards Chauhan's sister, according to local authorities.

The case heated up when Chauhan, having repeatedly warned the victim, seemingly took the drastic measure in response to Bind's persistent behavior. The ongoing investigation ensures that justice will be sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)