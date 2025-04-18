Tragic Village Incident: Youth Arrested for Friend's Death
In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, a youth allegedly killed his friend over the alleged harassment of his sister. The accused, Arjun Chauhan, was apprehended. Police report that the victim had ignored repeated warnings, leading to tensions that climaxed in violence. Investigations are ongoing.
Updated: 18-04-2025 14:08 IST
India
A shocking incident has unraveled in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, leaving the community grieving and the police probing details.
A youth, identified as Arjun Chauhan, allegedly fatally stabbed his friend, Karamchand Bind, over allegations of harassment towards Chauhan's sister, according to local authorities.
The case heated up when Chauhan, having repeatedly warned the victim, seemingly took the drastic measure in response to Bind's persistent behavior. The ongoing investigation ensures that justice will be sought.

