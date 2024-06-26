Maharashtra Drug Inspector Arrested for Bribery Scandal

Maharashtra's Palghar district witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested drug inspector Arti Shirish Kambli and Krishnakumar Asaram Tiwari for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The arrests followed a carefully orchestrated sting at Kambli's office, based on a complaint by a 32-year-old medical store owner from Nalasopara. The complainant alleged that Kambli had demanded the bribe to refrain from taking stringent action against his medical store, which had received a closure notice following a raid under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

According to the ACB, Kambli had found irregularities during the raid, prompting the closure notice. The store owner, seeking to have the notice withdrawn and resume operations, reported the bribe demand, leading to the sting operation and subsequent arrests.

