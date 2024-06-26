Dr. Jitendra Singh Confers 'Mini RATNA' Status on CEL at Golden Jubilee Event

At its Golden Jubilee celebration held at the Ghaziabad campus, Central Electronics Limited (CEL) was conferred with the prestigious "Mini RATNA" status (Category-1) by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. This recognition marks 50 years of CEL's dedicated service to the nation, contributing significantly to India's technological advancement and manufacturing capabilities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, extended congratulations to CEL on achieving this milestone. He highlighted the pivotal role of CEL in various sectors including Defence, Railway, Security, Surveillance, and Solar Energy. Emphasizing on CEL's transformation from a loss-making PSU to a profitable entity, Dr. Singh commended its recent financial achievements, including consecutive years of dividend payments to the Government of India.

"In the last five years, CEL has demonstrated remarkable financial stability, profitability, and operational excellence," Dr. Singh remarked. "Achieving a net profit of approximately Rs 58 crore amidst challenging conditions underscores CEL's commitment to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Singh also underscored the importance of indigenization and capacity building in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit kaal. He highlighted CEL's initiatives in expanding its product portfolio, including the production of Smart Boards aimed at revolutionizing education delivery in Indian schools.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), praised CEL's contributions to technological innovation and economic growth. They applauded CEL's management for fostering outstanding employee engagement, which has been instrumental in achieving record-breaking performance milestones.

Shri Chetan Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of CEL, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated CEL's commitment to furthering India's technological self-reliance and manufacturing capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Government of India, underscoring CEL's role as a cornerstone of India's industrial progress and technological advancement.