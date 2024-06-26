Left Menu

Dr. Jitendra Singh Confers 'Mini RATNA' Status on CEL at Golden Jubilee Event

Dr. Singh also underscored the importance of indigenization and capacity building in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit kaal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:03 IST
Dr. Jitendra Singh Confers 'Mini RATNA' Status on CEL at Golden Jubilee Event
"In the last five years, CEL has demonstrated remarkable financial stability, profitability, and operational excellence," Dr. Singh remarked. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

At its Golden Jubilee celebration held at the Ghaziabad campus, Central Electronics Limited (CEL) was conferred with the prestigious "Mini RATNA" status (Category-1) by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. This recognition marks 50 years of CEL's dedicated service to the nation, contributing significantly to India's technological advancement and manufacturing capabilities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, extended congratulations to CEL on achieving this milestone. He highlighted the pivotal role of CEL in various sectors including Defence, Railway, Security, Surveillance, and Solar Energy. Emphasizing on CEL's transformation from a loss-making PSU to a profitable entity, Dr. Singh commended its recent financial achievements, including consecutive years of dividend payments to the Government of India.

"In the last five years, CEL has demonstrated remarkable financial stability, profitability, and operational excellence," Dr. Singh remarked. "Achieving a net profit of approximately Rs 58 crore amidst challenging conditions underscores CEL's commitment to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Singh also underscored the importance of indigenization and capacity building in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit kaal. He highlighted CEL's initiatives in expanding its product portfolio, including the production of Smart Boards aimed at revolutionizing education delivery in Indian schools.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), praised CEL's contributions to technological innovation and economic growth. They applauded CEL's management for fostering outstanding employee engagement, which has been instrumental in achieving record-breaking performance milestones.

Shri Chetan Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of CEL, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated CEL's commitment to furthering India's technological self-reliance and manufacturing capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Government of India, underscoring CEL's role as a cornerstone of India's industrial progress and technological advancement.

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024