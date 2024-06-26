Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing
UK-based Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to prevent Shein's potential London listing due to labor practices concerns. The group, represented by Leigh Day, urged the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to refuse Shein's listing. Amnesty International UK also criticized Shein’s labor and human rights standards.
UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to block Shein's potential London listing over concerns about its labour practices, a law firm representing the campaign group said on Wednesday.
Human rights law firm Leigh Day has written to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to urge the regulator to refuse any attempt by Shein to list on the LSE, it said. On Tuesday, Amnesty International UK said Shein's potential London initial public offering would be a "badge of shame" for the London Stock Exchange because of the fast-fashion firm's "questionable" labour and human rights standards.
Shein confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year. The FCA and Shein did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shein has previously said it was investing in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain.
The FCA has no investigation or enforcement powers relating to alleged breaches of legislation not within its remit, such as the Modern Slavery Act or tax legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
